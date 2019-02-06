Spike Lee has revealed he would love to work with Bradley Cooper one day, 10 years after he turned him down at an audition.
Spike Lee would love to work with Bradley Cooper one day, years after he turned him down at an audition.
The 'A Star Is Born' hitmaker recently revealed he was rejected by the filmmaking legend around 10 years ago but Spike has insisted he is keen for the duo to team up professionally soon.
Asked if he would like Bradley to audition for him again one day, Spike said: ''He ain't auditioning no more, nor should he. You have to offer him the script, the role. He and I are cool and I would love to work with him one day, would love to, would love to.''
However, Spike admits he can't remember rejecting Bradley but he joked the knock-back didn't have any effect on his later career.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he added: ''He says it happened, I believe him but he doesn't know what it was. He wasn't Bradley Cooper then, but you know what? It worked out for him. He's doing alright. My brother Bradley Cooper, he'll be alright.''
Bradley had previously revealed he auditioned for Spike a decade ago but was ushered out the room ''quickly''.
Speaking during a panel discussion at the Directors Guild Theatre, he shared: ''You get a chance to read for Spike Lee, you're never going to forget that.''
However, it ended up working out pretty well for Bradley, as he has had a number of nominations this award season including an Oscar nod for the Best Actor prize for his performance as Jack Maine in 'A Star Is Born'.
Admitting he would be ''very emotional'' if he won, he said: ''If that were to happen, it'd be incredible. It'd be unbelievable. I'd be very emotional.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
On his latest project, director Spike Lee creates an current day version of Aristophanes' ancient...
Moviegoers who know nothing about the iconic 2003 Korean thriller will perhaps enjoy this half-hearted...
The latest clip from 'Oldboy' featuring a very unstable and mentally damaged Joe Doucett on...
When Joe Doucett suddenly wakes up one morning to find himself imprisoned in a cell...
Flik Royale is a sullen, thirteen-year old boy from middle-class Atlanta, Georgia, who is sent...
Of all of the projects for Spike Lee to attach his name onto, Love and...
As narrator Jimmy Breslin (as himself) puts it, there's 8 million stories in the naked...
She Hate Me borrows its title from "He Hate Me," a.k.a. Rod Smart of the...
Welcome to a piece of American history. In the old music hall, white comedians...
The best text for a film to toy with the "emotional heartstrings" of an audience...