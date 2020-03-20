Spike Lee has applauded the decision to postpone the Cannes Film Festival amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 63-year-old director made history earlier this year after it was revealed he would be the first black president of the festival's jury, but he agrees with festival director Thierry Fremaux's decision to put the event back.

He told Variety: ''I agree 100 per cent with Thierry and the Cannes Film Festival.

''The world has changed and it's changing every day. People are dying and France's president has said, several times - I'm paraphrasing - 'We are at war.' We are in a war-like time.

''The stuff that we love has to take a back seat: movies, TV, sports, the NBA is a global sport, baseball.

''So many things have been postponed, and I agree with this move.''

Thierry is said to be trying to reschedule Cannes for later this year.

The annual film festival was due to take place between May 12 and May 23, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organisers have said the event ''cannot be held on the scheduled dates''.

They said in a statement: ''At this time of global health crisis, our thoughts go to the victims of the COVID-19 and we express our solidarity with all of those who are fighting the disease. Today, we have made the following decision: The Festival de Cannes cannot be held on the scheduled dates, from May 12 to 23. Several options are considered in order to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement, in Cannes, until the end of June-beginning of July, 2020

''As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known, in accordance with our ongoing consultation with the French Government and Cannes' City Hall as well as with the Festival's Board Members, Film industry professionals and all the partners of the event.''

Cannes Film Festival is just one of the many events being postponed or cancelled in the wake of the pandemic, which has taken more than 10,000 lives, with over 245,000 confirmed cases around the world.