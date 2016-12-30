Lynn Faulds Wood, who fronted BBC consumer concerns show Watchdog from 1985 to 1993, has rejected an MBE, calling the U.K.'s honours system "unfair".

Faulds Wood says, "I would love to have an honour if it didn't have the word 'empire' on the end of it. We don't have an empire, in my opinion. I think honours are really important and should be given to people who have done really good stuff.

"I've changed laws and I've helped save a lot of people's lives, so maybe I'm deserving of an honour, but I just wouldn't accept it while we still have party donors donating huge amounts of money and getting an honour."

The 68-year-old would like to see an "appraisal" of the honours system, calling on the Queen to "drag us into the 21st Century", adding, "We're a very backward-looking country at the moment. We shouldn't have lords and ladies and sirs. We should give people honours, yes, because plenty of people deserve them, including, I hope, myself. But it's not a fair system."

The Queen's New Year's Honours List will be released on Saturday (31Dec16). Former Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham is expected to be named among the medal recipients for her charity work and fashion accomplishments.