The Spice Girls will all perform live together a series of stand-alone shows across the globe.

Victoria Beckham shattered fans hopes of a full reunion world tour when she insisted her recent lunch with former bandmates Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C did not mean they would be going on the road together.

But The Sun newspaper reports that the 'Wannabe' hitmakers and manager Simon Fuller have been in talks about performing a small number of spectacular reunion gigs across four continents.

A Spice Girls source said: ''Given the family situations, committing to a gruelling mega world tour was always a tough ask. When they got back together this month to discuss reforming, a mammoth tour was dismissed by the majority.

''But performing together again certainly wasn't, so the idea of playing a few huge shows in various cities was one that received the most interest.

''However, that's just one aspect of the comeback they're exploring, with the TV show element their likely priority, especially in the short-term.''

Victoria, 43, played down the rumours surrounding the Spice Girls' recent get together at her fashion show in New York, when she said: ''I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour. It was so great to see the girls...

''There's something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming. But this [fashion] is what I do.''

The 'Spice Up Your Life' singers are all busy working mothers and so a full reunion tour would be impossible to commit to. But promoters are reportedly offering the girls millions to perform just a few shows together.

Other ideas thought to be in the pipeline following their reunion lunch at Geri's London home - their first meeting in six years - include a global TV talent show to find a new girlband, and the possibility of a Spice Girls record label to encourage new musicians who can carry on the Girl Power legacy.

They are also thought to be considering a children's Spice TV show, possibly featuring their own kids.