The Spice Girls are ditching their famous Girl Power slogan - and turning it into People Power.

The girl group - which comprises of Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C, Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham - are reuniting for a series of shows, minus the fashion designer, and they have adapted their famous Girl Power message to focus on ''equality and bringing everyone together''.

Emma said: ''It's people power. We're about equality and bringing everyone together.''

And after the devastating revelations of the #MeToo movement, the 'Wannabe' hitmakers want to ''bring lightness'' to the world and help with the healing.

Geri added: ''If we use the word feminism, OK, look it up in the dictionary and it means the equalisation between women and men. It's everybody ... We want to move that conversation on, move it forward. The last year was very dark, the whole #MeToo thing, but it had to happen. Honesty is paramount to healing but then we move into the light. The Spice World philosophy is let's get into the solution now. Let's be positive. We've got each other, we care about you.''

Emma shared: ''We've been talking about that a lot. We want to bring lightness now - that's really important to us - and joy.''

And speaking to The Sun's Dan Wootton on ITV's Lorraine, Geri explained: ''Everybody matters to us. It's the philosophy of Spice Up Your Life. Every boy, every girl, it doesn't matter what you look like, where you are, everybody's welcome.''