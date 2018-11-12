The Spice Girls have decided to get rid of their famous Girl Power slogan and make it into People Power as they want to focus on ''equality and bringing everyone together''.
The Spice Girls are ditching their famous Girl Power slogan - and turning it into People Power.
The girl group - which comprises of Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C, Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham - are reuniting for a series of shows, minus the fashion designer, and they have adapted their famous Girl Power message to focus on ''equality and bringing everyone together''.
Emma said: ''It's people power. We're about equality and bringing everyone together.''
And after the devastating revelations of the #MeToo movement, the 'Wannabe' hitmakers want to ''bring lightness'' to the world and help with the healing.
Geri added: ''If we use the word feminism, OK, look it up in the dictionary and it means the equalisation between women and men. It's everybody ... We want to move that conversation on, move it forward. The last year was very dark, the whole #MeToo thing, but it had to happen. Honesty is paramount to healing but then we move into the light. The Spice World philosophy is let's get into the solution now. Let's be positive. We've got each other, we care about you.''
Emma shared: ''We've been talking about that a lot. We want to bring lightness now - that's really important to us - and joy.''
And speaking to The Sun's Dan Wootton on ITV's Lorraine, Geri explained: ''Everybody matters to us. It's the philosophy of Spice Up Your Life. Every boy, every girl, it doesn't matter what you look like, where you are, everybody's welcome.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.