The Spice Girls are reportedly working on new music.

The iconic girl group - which features Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner - recently reunited for a series of comeback concerts, and they've now apparently turned their sights towards making new material.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper's Watts the Goss column: ''They have been working in London to gather their thoughts and start recording new material. It's very exciting and in the early stages but it's happening.''

Victoria Beckham missed the group's comeback tour, but it's hoped that she'll reunite with the band in the recording studio.

The insider explained: ''They've also been in contact with Victoria to see if she can be involved.''

Last month, Victoria claimed it took ''courage'' to reject the opportunity to reunite with the Spice Girls.

The singer-turned-designer was offered the opportunity to join the band's much-hyped reunion tour, but she declined the invite, instead opting to focus her attention on her family and her fashion business.

She said: ''It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, 'You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to.'

''I'd rather concentrate on my family and my company.

''I'm 45 now and very happy to be the woman I am ... I'm not trying to change, I want to be the best version of myself. Before I turned 40, I wasn't that confident. I learned to listen to my gut feeling.''