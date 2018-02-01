The Spice Girls are set for a full reunion.

It is believed the five members of the girl group - Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham - have all agreed to meet up and discuss the possibility of them all joining a reunion.

Victoria has reportedly agreed to come on board with the Simon Fuller-led reunion if she is given assurances that she won't have to sing.

A source said: ''This is the pop reunion no one thought would ever happen again. But after a long period of negotiation Victoria agreed the time is right to work on new projects this year. It's very exciting because she has always been adamant she wouldn't go back.''

However, not all the girl group want to commit to a ''fully-fledged tour'' because of their own family commitments.

The insider added to The Sun newspaper: ''Victoria and Geri agreed it would be impossible to be part of a fully-fledged tour because of family and business commitments. Now that she's a top designer Victoria is concerned about singing but she wants to make money to pump back into her business.''

The possibility of a Spice Girls reunion has been talked about for a while now, with Mel C previously revealing she opted not to join a reunion in 2016 after her bandmate Victoria decided against it.

She said: ''I know there are people that want to see it. But there were various reasons ... but the one thing that I couldn't get away from was that, we did reunite as a five piece [for the Olympics] and it was so incredible, and for me we are like a jigsaw puzzle and if there's a piece missing it's not complete. We're not a band of interchangeable parts. So for me, it didn't feel right.''