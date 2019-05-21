The Spice Girls have wrapped their production rehearsals three days before they embark on their reunion tour.

The 'Wannabe' hitmakers - Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton - will kick off their extensive run at Dublin's Croke Park on Friday (21.05.19), and the band have taken to Instagram to share images of the 'Spice World' themed stage.

Alongside a picture taken by the tour's photographer Andrew Timms showing off the epic lighting design by Tim Routledge - who has worked on concerts for Beyonce, Sam Smith, Take That and Steps in the past - and the set design and art direction by Jason Sherwood and Kate Moross respectively, they wrote: ''Spice World production rehearsals done! Roll on Friday #SpiceWorld2019 @jasonsherwooddesign

Geri recently told Spice Girls critics to ''f**k off'' and insisted everyone is excited for their reunion tour.

The 46-year-old star hit back at claims of a rift between the iconic girl group - who will tour without bandmate Victoria Beckham, who opted of the shows - and said they are all looking forward to being back on stage together.

She said: ''You think, 'oh f**k off!'... Our relationship is really good. We've all been really positive, so it's nice. It's natural. I'm really happy, everyone's happy.''

Although the feeling in the camp is a positive one, Geri claimed it is ''human nature'' for people to speculate on people focusing on the negatives within the band, but she added that the buildup to the tour feels like a dream.

She added: ''It's human nature. I try and focus on what's important now. Let's enjoy what we have now, what's real and what's important.

''It's all fine so I feel lucky. We keep on pinching ourselves because we're trying to enjoy the journey.''

Her comments came after reports that Mel B was rushed to hospital rushed to hospital on Friday (17.05.19) after losing her sight.

The 'Wannabe' hitmaker - who had no vision in her left eye after laser surgery went wrong - was rushed to London's Moorfield Eye Hospital after she was suddenly unable to see out of her right eye.

Mel arrived at the specialist facility wearing an eye patch and reportedly said: ''I can't see anything - I am totally blind.''

A source added: ''She was clearly in a lot of pain.''

The 43-year-old star was later transferred to Luton and Dunstable Hospital's ophthalmology department and once her vision returned, she defied doctors orders to rejoin her bandmates at tour rehearsals.

Mel underwent ''very swift and very good'' care and although she will still require medication and further intensive treatment, likely to include more trips to hospital, she is on the mend.