The Spice Girls are reportedly desperate to sing the next James Bond theme song.

The iconic British girl group have recently agreed to reunite ahead of a potentially lucrative tour, but their ultimate ambition is to perform the theme tune to the next 007 movie, which will see Daniel Craig reprise the role of the British secret agent.

A source said: ''It's crazy that the biggest British girl group of all time hasn't sung the theme song to the biggest British spy franchise ever.''

Fellow Brits Adele and Sam Smith have both won Academy Awards for their Bond tracks 'Skyfall' and 'Writing's on the Wall', respectively.

And while they've both held discussions about penning the single for the upcoming movie, the girl group - which features Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell - are considered to be the favourites.

The insider told the National Enquirer magazine: ''Adele and Sam Smith are in talks about returning, but the Spice Girls look like they've got this one in the bag.''

The speculation comes shortly after it was revealed that the bandmates had signed contracts for a number of reunion shows.

Previously, the quintet confirmed they were back together to work on unspecified projects, and though Victoria insisted they are not going out on tour, the girls have apparently signed legal documents to perform live again.

The documents give specific details for UK and US concerts, including the number and location of shows, and compensation details.

Sources said that the 'Stop' hitmakers will perform a ''limited number'' of shows during the proposed tour - but it was added that the band are set to make a huge amount of money from a new range of merchandise.