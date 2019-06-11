Spice Girls are reportedly looking at their own Las Vegas residency.

The 'Wannabe' hitmakers - made up of Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton - are currently on a huge reunion tour across the UK, and it is said while they want to limit their time on the road, they would be happy to ''set up camp'' in Sin City to allow them to ''fly in and out'' to spend time with their families in between dates.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper: ''The girls love performing but touring for longer than a month isn't an option, they really don't want to leave their families too long.

''Las Vegas is a great idea because it means they can set up camp in one city and fly in and out without too much disruption.

The band's manager Simon Fuller recently commented on the possibility of a US tour, and admitted it's a ''50/50'' chance at the moment.

He said: ''That is really down to the girls. We can kick into gear at 24 hours' notice. It was important for them to get back together and tour Britain, because there's such a connection. I'd say it's 50/50; if it happens, great, if it doesn't, then it's all been good.''

Fuller - who was responsible for putting the Spice Girls together - insists a decision will be made ''soon'' on whether or not ''the tour will extend to other parts of the world''.

Mother-of-two Geri, 46, previously admitted she wasn't sure if she wanted to take the 'Spice World - 2019 Tour' outside of the UK because of her commitments as a mother to her kids, daughter Bluebell, 12, and Montague, two - is keen to present a more refined image of herself.

Ginger Spice - who is married Christian Horner - previously said: ''I'm just seeing how it goes, particularly because of my children. It's about trying to find balance. This tour is about celebrating girl power for the fans. It needs to happen at this moment in time.''