Spice Girls are in talks to perform at Glastonbury next year, Mel B has revealed.
The 'Viva Forever' hitmakers recently reunited for a stadium tour next year and now Mel B - who will be joined in the reunion by Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Horner, but not Victoria Beckham - has revealed they could also be taking to the stage at the world-famous music festival next June.
She said: ''Glastonbury, it's been talked about. But we're so pop and it's so cool -- that'll be funny to me.
''I think Mel C would really appreciate us doing that -- she's the cool one. She's the cool indie chick.''
The 'America's Got Talent' judge also admitted she and her bandmates had been discussing having guest vocalists join them on tour and 'Firework' hitmaker Katy Perry is already on board.
Speaking on Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast, she added: ''I've also had an idea which we've talked about -- getting other people on stage with us.
''Katy Perry has agreed to do it -- hopefully Adele will do it.''
Though few official announcements about the 2019 Glastonbury line-up have been made yet, it was announced last month that Stormzy will headline the Friday night of the event.
After posters revealing the news appeared in Oxfam shop windows, organiser Emily Eavis tweeted: ''Your Friday night Pyramid headliner is the mighty Stormzy!''
The event's official Twitter account added: ''The multi award-winning British MC will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday, June 28th.''
The 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker previously played at the festival on the Other Stage and Sonic Tent in 2017 and 2016 respectively.
Meanwhile, Emily previously hinted that Sir Paul McCartney could be one of the other top acts for the weekender next summer.
She previously said: ''We always want him, of course, He's top of our list - but we'll have to see.''
The Cure have also been rumoured to take a headline slot at Worthy Farm.
