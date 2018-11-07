The Spice Girls will earn over $3 million each for their UK tour.

The 'Mama' hitmakers announced earlier this week that four of the original members of the group - Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C - will be reuniting for six stadium shows next summer and it's now been revealed that they will bring in around $550,000 each per show.

And according to TMZ, if the gigs prove popular enough when tickets go on sale at the weekend, more dates will be added outside the UK and the quartet will earn around $6.5 million each.

Despite the impressive sums, it was previously claimed a reunion of all five members, including fashion designer Victoria Beckham, would have generated around $13 million for each of them.

Though she has opted not to be involved in the reunion, Victoria recently sent a message of support to her former bandmates.

Posting a professional picture of the four of them on Instagram shortly after the tour was announced, Victoria wrote: ''Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012! I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends (sic)''

The 44-year-old star - who has children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven, with her husband David Beckham - had a brief solo career after the Spice Girls disbanded in 2000 but then moved into fashion, setting up her own eponymous label in 2008.

However, she was involved in the group's short-lived reunion in 2007 and appeared with them at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.