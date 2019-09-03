The Spice Girls are planning to meet up with Victoria Beckham to discuss playing Glastonbury.

Mel B - who is known as Scary Spice in the girl band - claimed she and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Honer (Ginger Spice) and Mel C (Sporty Spice) are going to catch up with Posh Spice on Wednesday (04.09.19) to talk about their plans to perform at Worthy Farm, after Mel revealed the fashion designer is keen to play the iconic festival.

Speaking at her 'A Brutally Honest Evening with Mel B' book show at The Savoy Theatre in London on Sunday (01.09.19), Mel said: ''I think if you are just going to do Glastonbury then let's just go on tour and do the rest of Europe.''

She also confirmed Victoria, who opted out of their 'Spice World' reunion tour this year, is also part of their upcoming animated film.

She spilled: ''We are definitely signed on board to do that. All five of us, yes.''

Mel, 44, praised her bandmate for her successful career in fashion but admitted that ''you can't beat being Posh Spice''.

She told fans at the show: ''Victoria is Victoria. She's made an amazing career based on the Spice Girls.

''She's got a fashion empire and she's done amazingly well.

''But you can't beat being Posh Spice in the Spice Girls, can you? You can't beat that.''

Scary first spilled that Victoria was keen for Glastonbury to Mo Gilligan on 'The Lateish Show' in July.

She said: ''Funnily enough, my mum was at her mum's summer party and Victoria was there, and she did actually mention to my mum that she'd love to do Glastonbury for their 50th next year.

''It's not just me saying it, she actually did say that to my mum.''

The 'Stop' hitmaker are keen to reunite again as soon as possible and Mel previously cited Glastonbury as the perfect place.

She said: ''You know what, it just happens to be Glastonbury's 50th anniversary next year.

''I think that'd be a really good thing to do.

''And the girls are going to kill me for saying it but I don't care. we owe it to our fans and ourselves. We are gonna do more and I don't care what anyone says.''