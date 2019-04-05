The Spice Girls have landed a campaign with Walkers, 22 years after their last TV ad for the crisp brand.

Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel B and Mel C have reportedly landed a big money deal with the snack firm, which will see them on screens across the nation promoting the savoury treats for the first time since 1997, when the 'Viva Forever' hitmakers and their bandmate Victoria Beckham - who is sitting out their forthcoming reunion tour - had their faces printed on the sought-after packets.

Mel B is due to jet over to the UK from Los Angeles to begin rehearsals for the shows, which kick off at Dublin's Croke Park on May 24, and they will also fit in time to film the commercial.

It has been claimed the pair could reunite with the face of Walkers, Gary Lineker and ''revisit'' their 'No More Mr Spice Guy' ad.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''The Spice Girls' reunion is all about the concerts but they know how brand endorsements can massively boost their bank balances.

''Their management company, ­Modest, has been in discussions for several weeks to secure the deal and they recently signed up.

''The girls' telly advert 22 years ago saw them star alongside the long-time face of Walkers, Gary Lineker, with the slogan No More Mr Spice Guy -- so they are considering revisiting that idea.

''Gary still works with the brand and the ad team think it would be fun to do something similar.

''For their last reunion in 2007 they did an ad for Tesco, but this feels more ­appropriate as the history is there.''

Meanwhile, the band have given Diplo their blessing to rework one of their biggest hits for a new single.

The 40-year-old US DJ - who last year teased a new recording of 'Wannabe' with Charli XCX - is to aid the girl group's comeback by sampling one of their top tunes on a new track this summer.

A source said recently: ''Diplo is a big Spice Girls fan and wants to introduce their music to a new generation.

''There is so much renewed interest in the girls ahead of the tour and he has reworked one of their best-known songs for a 2019-style tune.''

The '2 Become 1' hitmakers are said to be ''excited'' about the collaboration.

The source added: ''The girls gave their approval after hearing it and are all excited about its release.''