The Spice Girls have signed contracts for a number of reunion shows.

The quintet recently confirmed they were back together to work on unspecified projects, and though Victoria Beckham has insisted they are not going out on tour, it has now been revealed they have agreed legal documents to perform live again.

According to TMZ, Mel B signed the contract last Friday (09.02.18), and other members have too, and the documents give specific details for UK and US concerts, including the number and location of shows, and compensation details.

Sources told the website the 'Stop' hitmakers - which also include Geri Horner, Mel C and Emma Bunton - will perform a ''limited number'' of shows but are set to make a huge amount of money from a new range of merchandise.

Victoria, 43, played down the rumours surrounding the Spice Girls' recent get together at her fashion show in New York, when she said: ''I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour. It was so great to see the girls...

''There's something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming. But this [fashion] is what I do.''

The 'Spice Up Your Life' singers are all busy working mothers and so a full reunion tour would be impossible to commit to. But promoters are reportedly offering the girls millions to perform just a few shows together.

Other ideas thought to be in the pipeline following their reunion lunch at Geri's London home - their first meeting in six years - include a global TV talent show to find a new girlband, and the possibility of a Spice Girls record label to encourage new musicians who can carry on the Girl Power legacy.

They are also thought to be considering a children's Spice TV show, possibly featuring their own kids.