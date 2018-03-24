The Spice Girls are to star in their own animated movie.

Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C are all set to voice characters in an upcoming cartoon adventure and are ''fired up about the idea''.

Plot details are not yet known, but it is believed the movie could be a springboard to a ''global'' franchise.

A source told Variety: ''The Spice Girls are thinking big in terms of a franchise on a global scale. They're the most successful girl group on the planet. It's just what Marvel or Disney needs.''

At the heart of the project is the group's long-standing message of 'girl power', and each of the quintet's animated alter egos will land possess a special girl power which reflects their personality.

The project is currently being shopped around major studios.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''This is Simon's brainchild and all the girls are on board.

''The series will really push the message of girl power and production companies are weighing up whether to take it on.''

Though the 'Wannabe' hitmakers reunited earlier this year to work on special projects, they have not yet announced their plans, though talk of a tour has been dismissed.

And it was recently claimed they are planning to launch a TV talent show of their own to find a new global girl band.

A source previously said: ''Simon has been formulating this girlband idea for over two years. He wants to create an international band.

''For example, one member will be selected from China, another from India and then someone will be from the UK.

''The plan is to bring people together and add some diversity to the charts.''

Though the Spice Girls will have input into the auditions, they won't all be on the judging panel at the same time.

The insider explained: ''Simon has formulated the idea of a TV talent show -- based loosely on Take That's 'Let It Shine' which featured Gary Barlow as a judge -- which will have a panel that includes one or more of the girls.

''There will then be contributions from the other members depending on where it is being filmed.

''Geri has said she wouldn't be able to commit to judging for six weeks in China but could appear in London or America.

''Meetings have taken place with Nickelodeon about the show.

''Geri, Mel B, Mel C and Emma have had experience of being on TV talent panels but this would be a first for Victoria.''