The Spice Girls are considering changing the lyrics to some of their most famous hits.

The 'Wannabe' hitmakers are currently preparing for a reunion tour in 2019 but Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner are in talks to alter the line from 'Spice Up Your Life' that sees them sing about a ''yellow man in Timbuktu''.

Mel and Melanie in particular are said to have rowed over the words, with the 'Going Down' hitmaker suggesting they should change the words to ''happy people'' instead.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''The original lyric was meant to be a bit of fun and never intended to be offensive.

''The reality is it's not acceptable to say that now. Some of the girls feel uncomfortable getting up on stage and performing that lyric, especially when they have such a diverse and multicultural fanbase.

''They pride themselves on standing for inclusivity, so they don't want to run the risk of offending anybody.''

And that's not the only song under scrutiny as they are also unsure about some of their other raunchier lyrics, such as those found in 'First Time Lover' and '2 Become 1'.

The insider added: ''In light of the #MeToo era, they are being extra-cautious.

''They don't want anything to overshadow their reunion for the wrong reasons.''

Meanwhile, the quartet's rehearsals for the comeback shows have also hit a snag after 'America's Got Talent' judge Mel suffered three broken ribs and other injuries in a fall earlier this month, putting their plans on hold.

A source said: ''It is estimated she will take eight to 12 weeks to fully heal, which sets them back massively.''

The group - without Victoria Beckham - will be returning to the stage in May.