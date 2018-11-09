The Spice Girls ''never asked'' Victoria Beckham to join their reunion.

Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton announced earlier this week to announce they were getting back together for a UK stadium tour and they've admitted they didn't invite the fashion designer to be part of their plans because they ''assumed'' she'd be unavailable.

Mel C admitted: ''Do you know what is actually quite funny? I saw Victoria recently and obviously we've all been in contact.

''She is still very much a part of the Spice Girls, she really supports us and we really support her.

''But she did raise the point that she was never actually asked. We just presumed.''

Geri admitted they all ''knew'' Victoria wouldn't want to be involved because she's ''moved on'' and is very busy with her fashion empire.

Speaking to talk show host Jonathan Ross, she said: ''I spoke to her two days ago, before the announcement and she has said it for years that she just doesn't want to do it anymore, so we knew that.

''She just didn't want to do it... She was busy with her fashion and she has moved on. The philosophy of us lot is that we are a band, on and off the stage and we care each other, we support each other and we support her and she has been a huge part of our lives and we care about her so it's all good.''

And the 'Wannabe' group admitted they knew Victoria wouldn't have enjoyed the tour because she doesn't like performing anymore.

Geri said: ''No [she didn't] and you don't want to make somebody do something they don't want to do.''

Emma added: ''We realised that a while back that she didn't enjoy that so much.''

However, the 'Stop' hitmakers still won't rule out hope that Victoria will join them for at least one show on the tour.

Mel B said: ''I'm always hopeful. I love the Spice Girls, they are my girls and I would love nothing better than all five of us to be together so I always put it out there but I'm happy with four too.''

The full interview with the group will air on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' on ITV on Saturday (10.11.18) night.