The Spice Girls wanted to look ''nostalgic'' but ''contemporary'' on their reunion tour.

The quartet - Emma Bunton, Mel B, Geri Horner and Mel C - worked with costume designer Gabriella Slade on their stagewear for their current reunion tour and she wanted to stay true to their ''iconic'' style while also keeping their wardrobes up-to-date.

In an interview with Britain's Grazia magazine, Gabriella said: ''It was a process of looking back at the 90s through that nostalgic lens.

''You've got their iconic style and you want to make sure their aesthetic is present but with a contemporary twist.''

One of the challenges Gabriella faced was how to recreate Geri's trademark Union Jack mini-dress - which she wore at the 1997 BRIT Awards - and the designer opted for a floor-length Tudor style gown in red, white and blue because it ''felt right'' to make the dress longer as it ''gives it another edge''.

She said: ''We thought about how we could reinterpret the dress and reinterpret the dress and came up with this regal Anne Boleyn look. It felt right to go full length. It gives it another edge and it's fabulous. ''

Gabriella also re-imagined the looks from the group's video for 1996 track 'Wannabe' and felt it was ''really fun'' to elevate the costumes with ''texture and sequins and diamantes.''

She said: ''They're so fun and the sequins really elevate them. That was an early idea that we stuck to: It's all about fabric and the colour elevated with the texture and sequins and diamantes. ''

''I was a huge Spice Girls fan, they are iconic and wonderful, wonderful women. I absolutely adore them. ''