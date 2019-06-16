The Spice Girls joked about Victoria Beckham's absence during the last date of their reunion tour on Saturday (15.06.19).

The iconic girl group - which features Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton - thrilled an enthusiastic crowd at Wembley Stadium connected by EE in London, and even found the time to joke about their absent former bandmate.

Amid rumours of Victoria making a cameo appearance at the gig, the girls changed the lyrics for 'Wannabe', singing: ''Easy V doesn't come for free ... Where is she?''

At one stage, Geri also joked about the group holding auditions to fill the void left by Victoria.

She told the crowd: ''There's always room for a fifth member.''

Meanwhile, Victoria - who had been hotly tipped to reunite with her former bandmates for the final show of their tour - was spotting in Spain, where she was attending the wedding of Spanish soccer player Sergio Ramos.

During the show's encore, the band brought their mothers and children onto the stage as they sang their 1996 hit 'Mama'.

And Emma was even reduced to tears during their rendition of 'Viva Forever'.

The 43-year-old star subsequently told the crowd: ''I've got an ugly cry, haven't I? It's the last night. We're all very emotional.''

Mel C described the occasion as a ''night to celebrate''.

She added: ''Being in Spice World is incredible.''