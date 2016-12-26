Melanie Chisholm reveals she and her bandmates had to convince their label executives not to stall the release during a bizarre conversation about the children's TV characters.

"After we released (first hit) Wannabe every single went to number one," she recently told the Sunday Post. "It was like everything we touched turned to gold.

"I remember the record company having a wobble with Too Much in 1997. It was the big rush for the Christmas number one and they were worried we might lose out to the Teletubbies. We were saying, 'You can't be serious? Even if we don't get to number one that can't be a reason not to release it for Christmas.' We did release and we did get to number one, so our courage paid off. It really was an incredible time. It felt like we were flying.''