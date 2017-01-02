The pair, aka Posh and Sporty Spice, are the only two members of the hit girl band who won't be involved in a planned reunion tour this year (17). But they decided to relive their days in the group during Beckham's New Year's Eve party in the Maldives, performing an impromptu version of their classic hit.

The fashion designer, who was awarded an OBE on Queen Elizabeth II's New Year's Honours List, dropped her usual sour-faced, pouty look and was all smiles as she stepped up onstage to join pal Mel C to sing the 1996 tune.

"Candle light and soul forever... A wonderful start to 2017," Melanie captioned a snap of the duo on Instagram.

The former bandmates are sitting out a planned reunion, set for this summer (17), which has forced Melanie Brown, pregnant Geri Horner, and Emma Bunton to come up with a new name for their trio. They will hit the road as GEM.

Chisholm recently revealed she is relieved she won't be part of the reunion, but insists she'll keep in touch with her old bandmates.

She admits it was a hard decision to say no when Brown, Bunton and Horner attempted to regroup the Wannabe hitmakers to mark the band's 20th anniversary last year (16), but she's glad she turned her back on the get together, telling the Sunday Post, "Once it (the decision) was made, I felt very relieved and that proved to me that my instinct was right."

But she's playing down rumours of a rift between her and the GEM bandmates, insisting, "There's always an ebb and flow to how much we stay in touch. We have spells of seeing each other and then not speaking for months. Family life and career takes over. I'd love to see the girls more and when we do have periods of being in each other's lives, it's lovely."