Spice Girls have given Diplo their blessing to rework one of their biggest hits for a new single.

The 40-year-old US DJ - who last year teased a new recording of 'Wannabe' with Charli XCX - is to aid the girl group's comeback by sampling one of their top tunes on a new track this summer.

A source said: ''Diplo is a big Spice Girls fan and wants to introduce their music to a new generation.

''There is so much renewed interest in the girls ahead of the tour and he has reworked one of their best-known songs for a 2019-style tune.''

The girl band - now made up of Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C, after Victoria Beckham decided against joining their reunion - are said to be ''excited'' about the collaboration.

The source added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''The girls gave their approval after hearing it and are all excited about its release.''

Emma recently hinted the 'Viva Forever' hitmakers could start writing new material while they are on their reunion tour, which begins on May 24th.

She said: ''We haven't started writing or ­anything like that and it would have to be organic.

''So we'll have to see. After the tour maybe, or ­during the tour I think, especially with us girls. We're always like, 'What's next?' So it could happen. Who knows?''

But Geri looks to be concentrating on the songs the band already have after she reportedly hired her own singing coach to ensure her voice is in ''perfect'' shape for the tour.

An insider recently said: ''Geri is anxious to make sure she is up to standard when the girls get back together ... so she has hired a singing instructor.

''She doesn't want to be the one people point the finger at if it isn't note perfect.''

This comes just days after Mel B claimed she once enjoyed a night of passion with Geri.