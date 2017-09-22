Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard are to reprise their roles in M. Night Shyamalan's movie 'Glass'.

Both actors starred in the filmmaker's first movie in the now trilogy 'Unbreakable' with Clark as Joseph Dunn and Woodard starring as the mother of Samuel L. Jackson's character and villain of the movie Elijah Price aka Mr. Glass.

'American Horror Story' star Sarah Paulson is also set to star in the upcoming third movie in the trilogy.

Shyamalan - who came to prominence following the release of his 1999 supernatural thriller 'The Sixth Sense' - revealed 'Unbreakable' and his 2016 thriller 'Split' share a universe and he is stepping back into it that world for his next project.

On Twitter, the filmmaker wrote: ''It's taken 17 years but I can finally answer the #1 question I get 'are you making a f#&@ing sequel to 'Unbreakable or what?' My new film is the sequel to #Unbreakable AND #Split. It was always my dream to have both films collide in this third film. (sic)''

'Split' follows James McAvoy as multiple-personality sufferer Kevin Wendell Crumb who kidnaps Anya Taylor-Joy's character Casey Cooke but attempts to battle his darkest personality known as The Beast.

The surprise ending of the film shows it be a follow-up to 2000's 'Unbreakable', which starred Bruce Willis as security guard David Dunn who discovers he has super-human strength and resistance to injury.

Jackson starred as Price, who was born with Type I osteogenesis imperfecta a rare disease that renders sufferers' bones extremely fragile and prone to fracture leading him to be dubbed 'Mr. Glass' by other kids and the inspiration for his search for Dunn's character, his polar opposite.

Price is revealed to be responsible for a number of terrorist atrocities orchestrated to find a real-life superhero.

In 'Glass', Dunn will be pursuing The Beast in 'Glass' in a series of encounters and will be produced by Shyamalan and Jason Blum, who also produced the two previous films for Universal Studios.

Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock will also be part of the film along with Steven Schneider who will executive produce.

Shyamalan also told his Twitter followers that Willis, Jackson, McAvoy and Taylor-Joy have all been confirmed to star in 'Glass' which is due for a January 2019 release.