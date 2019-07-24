Spencer Pratt has called his sister Stephanie Pratt a ''psychopath''.

The reality TV siblings have had a fractious relationship for years and Spencer did not hold back when he live-tweeted episode five of their MTV show 'The Hills: New Beginnings'.

As their pal Brody Jenner and his wife Kaitlynn Carter Jenner were dealing with the Woolsey fire near their home in Malibu, California, Spencer was shocked by his sister's lack of empathy for the pair.

He tweeted: ''No duh, Brody's not thinking about you, Stephanie. His entire neighborhood's on fire, you psychopath. #TheHills

''What do you call it when Stephanie's 'best friends' are fighting a literal wildfire and she still can't let the focus be off her for one second? #TheHills (sic).''

Spencer also blasted Stephanie in an interview with Cosmopolitan.com, when he said: ''I will give Stephanie credit for being a method reality star, because when the cameras are rolling she only cares about what's in front of her. She's clearly very devoted to her role on the show. I don't know if Stephanie even believed there was a fire--maybe she was just sitting there thinking, why didn't I think of the fire storyline? and then, How can I make it seem like Spencer and Heidi started the fire?''

He then poked fun at his sister's British accent, following her move to London.

He said: ''Maybe she didn't understand what was going on because the fire didn't have a British accent? I'm just so blessed to have a sister who cares so much about others.''

And he tweeted: ''If Stephanie cares so much about honesty, she should start with getting rid of that accent. #TheHills.''

Meanwhile, Stephanie, 33, also took to social media to blast Spencer, 35, and his wife Heidi Montag, 32, as ''evil''

She wrote on Instagram: ''I'm drained from this year. So happy to be back home in London, where evil siblings don't exist... but instead the MOST lovely people in the world- you guys are my family these days. I am so grateful, it makes my heart hurt . Thank you for making me feel like I belong somewhere (Spencer often screamed that everyone hates me, is fake nice to me and to go back to London because no one wants me here). omg and Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you've been spewing about me was for a magazine cover (sic).''