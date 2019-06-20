Spencer Pratt insists he has ''no issues'' with his sister Stephanie.

The 33-year-old beauty recently claimed her brother and his wife Heidi - who have 21-month-old son Gunnar together - are no longer her family but her older sibling can't understand why she has been so hostile.

Asked what it would take for him to reconcile with Stephanie, he shrugged and said: ''I have no issues with anyone.''

Heidi added: ''We have nothing but love for her.''

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Hills: New Beginnings', Spencer stressed: ''And we never did. You will see that on the show.''

The couple - who were accompanied by their son on the red carpet - insisted they didn't want any negativity as they were keen to enjoy the premiere and celebrate the return of the show that made them famous.

Spencer, 35, told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We waited a long time to be here and nobody can take away that positive energy.''

But while the couple were excited about the premiere, Stephanie admitted the evening was ''really uncomfortable'' for her as she was worried about running into them.

In a separate interview, she said: ''I just haven't seen my [brother Spencer and Heidi]. This might be the first time I see them.

''The show is just the biggest part of my life right now because it's all so real and every aspect of me is on it.''

Co-star Whitney Port recently admitted it had been ''intense'' shooting 'The Hills' amid the family feud.

She said: ''I did a lot, it is really intense.

''They have some deeply-rooted issues that I would love for them to work out, but I'm not sure they're at the place themselves where they want to work it out yet, so we'll see how that all plays out.''

Whitney confessed that although the siblings urge their castmates to ''pick sides'' while shooting the reality show; she doesn't feel as though she ''knows the situation enough'' in order to support either Spencer or Stephanie.

She said: ''It is hard when we film there is this need or push to pick sides. They kind of want you to pick sides, but I'm really not that kind of person.

''I don't know the situation enough or the issues they have enough in order to pick sides. I just think that it's more grey than black and white with them.''