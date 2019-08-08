Spencer Pratt has claimed Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter's marriage was ''fake'' and they were never legally wed.
Spencer Pratt has claimed Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter's marriage ''wasn't real''.
The couple - who had been together for five years - were revealed to have split earlier this week, just a year after tying the knot, but their 'The Hills: New Beginnings' co-star insists their union was never legal and he'd have been invited to their celebrations if it was.
He said: ''I can't believe that Brody's over here pretending he's husband of the year - giving Speidi marriage advice - when he has never been legally married in the U.S. of A...
By the way, I knew their marriage wasn't real. I already addressed it with Brody, and he said he didn't want to marry her because he didn't want her to have access to Linda's money.
''I knew when I wasn't invited to the wedding it wasn't a real wedding, because I know if Brody was legally getting married, he would have loved to have had me there Snapchatting the whole thing.''
And Spencer - who has 22-month-old son Gunner with wife Heidi - branded the former couple ''pathological liars'' who had always slept with ''other people'' and claimed Kaitlynn even has a new boyfriend.
He told Cosmopolitan: ''I'm calling two pathological liars out for pretending to be a married couple for 12 episodes, when they're boyfriend and girlfriend who sleep with other people. Do what you want, but don't lie about it.
''And guess what: Kaitlynn's dating a new guy... She's already back off the market.''
But the outspoken star thinks the former couple's split will make for great viewing on the next season of 'The Hills: New Beginnings'.
He said: ''I want that on season 2. I want Kaitlynn Carter - never actually Kaitlynn Jenner - front and centre when we come back.
''Let's get her a contract because I'm very invested in following the story of her new relationship and her new life.
''I'm way more excited to watch Brody and Kaitlynn being single than I was with them being a couple. Even though they were also technically single before.''