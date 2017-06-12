Heidi and Spencer Pratt are already talking about having a second child.

The 'Hills' star - who is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with the 33-year-old television personality - has revealed she is already trying to ''put it out there'' that she wants another kid.

She said: ''We'll wait for a girl [to paint the room pink] ... You know, it took me a lot of years to convince Spencer to have baby number one. So, I'm just trying to put it out there.

''It's not anytime soon, but you gotta work on these things is what I've learned.''

And Spencer has confessed he is ''way over his head'' when it comes to getting ready for the baby.

He admitted: ''I'm definitely in way over my head here. I'm glad Heidi's pretending that she's not!''

Whilst Heidi added: ''We've been moving so much, and I haven't had the chance to even do the nursery. I have no idea what I need, and the baby registry and the baby shower ... so, I definitely need the next few months to prepare.''

And the duo - who tied the knot in 2009 - say they will be ''very strict'' with their son as they want to have lots of ''boundaries''.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''We're gonna be very loving parents. Very strict, too. I wanna have a lot of boundaries with our kids.''

And Spencer chimed in: ''She was saying last night at dinner with my parents that our child is not going to be out at a restaurant with an iPad and headphones, and I was like, you're right! They're gonna have virtual reality at that point. So, we're in agreement.''