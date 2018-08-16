Spencer Matthews feels ''very blessed'' that his son will grow up with his brother James and his wife Pippa Middleton's child.

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star and his wife Vogue Williams are expecting their first child together and the Irish model is due to give birth in the coming weeks.

Former racing driver James, 42, and 34-year-old Pippa - the sister of Duchess Catherine, the wife of Prince William - are also expecting their first baby and Spencer, 29, thinks it is wonderful that the two tots will share all of life's milestones with one another.

Speaking on 'This Morning', he said: ''Yes, very similar age and I think it'll be great for the kids to kind of grow up together, so yeah we feel very blessed.''

The couple, who married in June this year, are excited to welcome their baby son into the world, although they won't reveal the name they have picked.

He explained: ''Yes it's a boy, and we're very excited ... I know it's bad to say I was hoping we would have a boy purely so that if you have girls afterwards, which we would very much like to have, I think it's nice to have an older brother. We do have an idea of names; but Vogue has asked me to keep that to ourselves.''

Although they won't share the baby's first name, Spencer and Vogue, 32,

will give the tot two middle monikers in tribute to his late brother Michael - who died in 1999 at the age of 22 when he attempted to become the youngest Brit to climb Mount Everest - and her dad Freddie, who passed away in 2010 from a stroke at the age of 68 during an operation to remove an aneurysm.

He revealed: ''Middle names though, I've spoken a bit about the Michael Matthews foundation, so one of his middle names will be Michael after my late brother and one of his middle names will be Fredrick after her late father.''