Spencer Matthews had never considered getting married until he met Vogue Williams.

The 30-year-old reality star met the Irish model on 'The Jump' last summer and the tied the knot in June this year, three months before welcoming son Theodore into the world, and he knew as soon as they got together their relationship was ''different'' to anything he'd experienced in the past.

He said: ''I'd never given marriage any thought before meeting Vogue - I didn't see any of my previous relationships heading to the finish line as I was just a young man experimenting.

''But I knew from the moment Vogue and I started dating that it was going to be totally different.''

And since welcoming their son, who is affectionately known as Teddy, into the world, Spencer has only fallen more in love with his wife.

Speaking to Closer magazine, he gushed: ''Vogue's a fantastic mum. She's super organised. Watching her being the great mother that she is just makes me fall more and more in love with her. I think we'd like four kids ideally.''

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star welcomed turning 30 over the summer and is enjoying the new stage in his life.

He said: ''I do feel very grown up, but it's welcome. As a little kid I thought it would be lovely if you had your life set by the time you're 30 and, as it turned out, a lot happened the year I turned 30 - I got married and had a child. I couldn't be much happier.''

Spencer was known for his womanising ways on 'Made in Chelsea' but insists there was a lot less ''drama'' in his life once he quit the show after four years in 2015.

He said: ''Given that it was my job to provide drama on 'MIC', I'd like to think I did a good job. It's not that my relationships on the show were fake, it's just the drama was exaggerated - everything would be strung out.''