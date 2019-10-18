Spencer Matthews says his relationship with Vogue Williams is the first one he has ever taken seriously.

The 31-year-old reality TV star and the 34-year-old model and DJ recently tied the knot for the second time at Westminster Boating Base and reformed lothario Spencer admitted his relationship with Vogue is his first proper one.

Speaking on The Independent's dating and relationships podcast 'Millennial Love', about what he's learnt from his past dating and relationship experiences, he said: ''It's hard for me to say really, I've never taken any relationship seriously apart from this one. I'd never given any thought to getting married, ever, apart from Vogue.

''And I don't want to put my exes all together but I was always just young and having fun with them and living our... I was going to say best life.

''But I was always just having fun and out and about and working, doing whatever.

''But when I met Vogue is when something went off in my mind and I became a far more serious person. She makes me a much better version of myself.''

And Vogue - who was previously married to singer Brian McFadden - gushed about how Spencer was different from other men she has dated.

She said: ''I found it that I had a pattern that I was going for and I found out what that pattern was and I just cut it off and I stopped going for guys in that pattern and then I was delighted with myself being single. And then I met Spencer who was completely different to all those other guys.''

Vogue and Spencer originally married in an intimate low-key ceremony in summer 2018 while Vogue was pregnant with their son Theodore.