Spencer Matthews thought the perpetrators of the jewellery heist he got caught up in just ''really hated'' 'Made In Chelsea'.

The former star of the E4 reality show was shopping at a vintage jewellery shop in May this year for a rare Rolex Daytona Zenith watch, when a group of armed men drove a scooter through the glass window of the store and started ''battering'' the premises with ''huge hammers''.

And Spencer has now said that for a brief moment, he thought the men were there to attack him because of their hatred toward his beginnings on the series.

He said: ''At first I thought, 'Oh God, these guys must really hate Made in Chelsea', and then I was like, 'Yeah, they're probably here for the watches.' ''

Spencer hid in a basement vault until the men fled on mopeds, and when he returned upstairs, he found the watch he had gone to purchase lying in the debris.

The star picked it up and left without paying - although he returned later that day to pay the £17,000 price tag - which led some to believe he'd ''orchestrated'' the whole heist.

He added: ''I then walked out without paying for it. People joked that I'd orchestrated the whole thing.''

Although the Eden Rocks co-founder is pleased to have gotten his hands on the watch he wanted, he's more attached to his limited edition 18-carat white gold Audemars Piguet that cost £54,000.

Spencer even says he would risk life and limb to keep the watch in his possession, as there's only 75 of them in the world.

He said: ''You could approach me with as many machetes as you want, you're taking my arm not this [watch].''

And when told criminals would get his watch along with his arm, he added to the Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''Well, yes, but the point is it's not coming off easily. There are only 75 of these in the world.''

The 31-year-old hunk - who is married to Vogue Williams, with whom he has 14-month-old son Theodore - previously described the terrifying heist on his Instagram account.

He said at the time: ''So I just had to hide in a safe more like a vault downstairs in a watch shop while it was smashed to pieces by armed robbers.

''Well, maybe not armed, but they had these huge jackhammers.

''I was picking up a vintage piece I've been waiting on for ages when they drove a scooter through the glass and started battering the shop with huge hammers wearing helmets. We were in the back of the shop so we sprinted downstairs and hid in the vault until the noise passed.''