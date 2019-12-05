Spencer Matthews admits he is punching above his weight with Vogue Williams but says she is also lucky to have him.
Spencer Matthews admits he is punching above his weight with Vogue Williams.
The 31-year-old reformed lothario revealed that people often tell him how lucky he is to be married to the 34-year-old DJ and he agrees that he is fortunate to be with Vogue.
He told MailOnline: ''I would argue that Vogue is lucky as well. I was getting off a flight, half asleep, and the lady just went, 'You are so lucky. Your wife, she's amazing.'
'''I've understood now that I'm supposed to socially accept that I'm the lucky one. I suppose I'd rather be punching rather than not! It's a good thing, right?''
Spencer also revealed that he and Vogue - who have 18-month-old son Theodore together - became close friends before they started dating and he believes this friendship is what makes their relationship strong.
He said: ''I was always pretty selfish. Vogue and I weren't looking for a serious relationship at the time we met and I think that's probably part of the reason why we became so close as friends first. It made sense.
''I recognised a lot of Vogue in me and vice versa. We fit, we were very compatible together - even my mum thinks we're similar! She's my best mate. When Vogue came around, that was me done.
''I honestly don't think anyone should put a timeline on it - getting it wrong is way wrong than settling it at a later date. Even some of my male friends are panicking about settling down.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.