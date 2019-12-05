Spencer Matthews admits he is punching above his weight with Vogue Williams.

The 31-year-old reformed lothario revealed that people often tell him how lucky he is to be married to the 34-year-old DJ and he agrees that he is fortunate to be with Vogue.

He told MailOnline: ''I would argue that Vogue is lucky as well. I was getting off a flight, half asleep, and the lady just went, 'You are so lucky. Your wife, she's amazing.'

'''I've understood now that I'm supposed to socially accept that I'm the lucky one. I suppose I'd rather be punching rather than not! It's a good thing, right?''

Spencer also revealed that he and Vogue - who have 18-month-old son Theodore together - became close friends before they started dating and he believes this friendship is what makes their relationship strong.

He said: ''I was always pretty selfish. Vogue and I weren't looking for a serious relationship at the time we met and I think that's probably part of the reason why we became so close as friends first. It made sense.

''I recognised a lot of Vogue in me and vice versa. We fit, we were very compatible together - even my mum thinks we're similar! She's my best mate. When Vogue came around, that was me done.

''I honestly don't think anyone should put a timeline on it - getting it wrong is way wrong than settling it at a later date. Even some of my male friends are panicking about settling down.''