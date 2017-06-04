Spencer Matthews is wanted for 'The Bachelor' in America.

The 'Made in Chelsea' Lothario caught the eye of producers when he was best man at his brother James' wedding to Pippa Middleton last month, and they think his posh charm and tenuous links to British royalty would be a hit with viewers.

A production source said: ''Getting Spencer on the show would be a huge coup.

''The marketing team will go nuts over someone like him.

''There's not an American girl alive who hasn't dreamed of marrying a prince and while Spencer isn't really royalty, he's close enough for us.

''It wouldn't surprise me if producers have already reached out to him. He's handsome, wealthy, intelligent and now connected to royalty.''

However, one stumbling block could be the fact the 27-year-old reality star - who appeared on the UK 'Bachelor' in 2012 - has been dating model Vogue Williams for the last few months.

The source told heat magazine: '''Made in Chelsea' did air on cable and had a small following so people are aware of him.

''He's gorgeous and even though he came across as a bit of a jerk on the show, the few people who saw it won't remember that.

''The only problem, of course, is that he's not single. He'd have to amend that if he wanted to do the show.''

While former 'Bachelor' Jason Mesnick thinks Spencer would be a good choice for the show, he has warned the British star he's in for a tough ride if he does take part.

He said: ''Spencer is a really good looking guy but the challenge would be that everything gets out on social media.

''Ex-girlfriends are going to come out, exes of any sort - you'll get torn apart.

''The show casts girls who are conniving - you have pretty girls smart girls, villain girls, and they're all there for a reason.

''It's a perfect storm of personalities - and then they want you to drink a lot, which definitely ads a layer of complexity.

''Pippa was a big deal in America, so I think Spencer could be the new royal obsession. It's gotta be worth his while, as long as he just goes in to have fun.''