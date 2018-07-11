Spencer Matthews didn't invite his best friend Jamie Laing to his wedding.

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star tied the knot with his partner Vogue Williams, with whom he's expecting his first child, in a small ceremony at his family's estate in Scotland last month but, despite knowing the 29-year-old hunk since he was 15 and promising him he could be best man, he failed to include Jamie in their big day.

Speaking on talkRADIO's Eastworld, he said: ''We weren't invited to the wedding. It was a small little gathering. But we're going to a big one.''

The couple were surrounded by their nearest and dearest when they exchanged vows, with Spencer's brother James - who is married to Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge - acting as best man on the day.

Music at the event was kept traditional, with a bagpiper playing as everyone took their seats before the ceremony - which was conducted by a registrar - began.

The rings the pair exchanged were a simple rose gold band for Spencer and a diamond band for Vogue - and were designed by the groom himself.

The 32-year-old model wowed in an off-white V-neck wedding dress designed by Irish designer Paul Costello, while Spencer dressed in a midnight blue morning suit.

Spencer's decision to design their wedding bands comes after he previously had a hand in creating Vogue's £150,000 engagement ring.

He said: ''Vogue has always loved the design and structure of bridges and she loves Albert Bridge, which we live right next to.

''I devised the way of making the ring look like a bridge by using five stones.''

Spencer and Vogue are expected to welcome their son into the world in September.