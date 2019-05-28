Spencer Matthews was left fearing for his safety after being caught up in a raid at a watch shop carried out by thieves armed with ''huge hammers''.

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star was shopping at a vintage jeweller on Duke Street in London on Monday (28.05.19) when the group of armed men drove a scooter through the glass window of the store and started ''battering'' the premises.

Spencer hid in a vault downstairs at the premises until the robbery was over and the gang had fled.

Speaking in an Instagram video, he said: ''So I just had to hide in a safe more like a vault downstairs in a watch shop while it was smashed to pieces by armed robbers.

''Well, maybe not armed, but they had these huge jackhammers.

''I was picking up a vintage piece I've been waiting on for ages when they drove a scooter through the glass and started battering the shop with huge hammers wearing helmets. We were in the back of the shop so we sprinted downstairs and hid in the vault until the noise passed.''

The 30-year-old reality star - who is married to Vogue Williams - went on to reveal that after hiding out in the building's safe, he came upstairs to realise the majority of the store's jewellery and watches had been stolen, however, rejoiced that the ''vintage piece'' he had come in to collect, was the only watch in ''the entire shop'' that wasn't stolen.

He said: ''When we came upstairs the place is just battered all the watches were all gone

''We were looking around and I was thinking 'f***ing hell, the thing I've been waiting for has been nicked and I'm going to have to go get another one.

''Then low and behold amongst all the rubble there's one watch in the entire shop and it's mine. If that's not luck I don't know what is.''