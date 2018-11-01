TV star Spencer Matthews has confessed that becoming a dad has changed his outlook on life.
The 29-year-old TV star - who has two-month-old son Theodore with his wife Vogue Williams - has revealed how parenthood has transformed his perspective of the world.
He shared: ''I mean, life has a whole new meaning as any parent will tell you. It's wonderful.''
Spencer explained that Theodore has quickly become the priority for the loved-up duo.
He said: ''Our priorities have changed now that we have Theodore, it's kind of less about us and more about him, which is completely in line with our opinions about how to be good parents.''
Spencer also revealed that he and his wife are already looking forward to having another baby.
He told MailOnline: ''Vogue and I are very much looking forward to starting our family and we feel complete and delighted with the way everything has gone. We've very much looking forward to expanding on our family.''
Prior to giving birth, Vogue revealed she felt ready to become a mother and was looking forward to the challenge of parenthood.
The Irish star - who suffered with morning sickness for the first three months of her pregnancy - managed to continue working right up until her due date, which she felt was linked to her commitment to staying active.
She said: ''I'm totally ready for it. Physically I'm feeling really good.
''I've been so lucky with my pregnancy. I had quite bad morning sickness and heartburn but, for the most part, I've been okay. I'm still able to work, but I have to nap every day. I'm so excited, I just want the birth to happen.''
