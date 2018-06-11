Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the stunning Glen Affric estate in Cannich, Scotland.
The 28-year-old socialite and the 32-year-old model - who are currently expecting their first child together - headed to the stunning Glen Affric estate in Cannich, Scotland, recently to officially become husband and wife in an intimate ceremony in front of family and friends.
According to HELLO! magazine, the couple were surrounded by their nearest and dearest at the ceremony with Spencer's brother James - who is married to Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge - acting as Best Man on the day.
Also present at the wedding was Pippa and Catherine's brother James Middleton, who delivered one of the ceremony's three readings.
Music at the event was kept traditional, with a bagpiper playing as everyone took their seats before the ceremony - which was conducted by a registrar - began.
HELLO! also reports that the rings which the couple exchanged were a simple rose gold band for Spencer and a diamond band for Vogue, and were designed by the groom himself.
Vogue, who is seven months pregnant, wowed in an off-white V-neck wedding dress designed by Irish designer Paul Costello, while Spencer dressed in a midnight blue morning suit made by Tony Lutwyche.
The ceremony comes as one of two celebrations for the newlyweds, who will host a second wedding next summer in the form of a big party for their wider friend circle and family.
As of the time of writing, neither of the pair have confirmed their marriage on social media.
Spencer's decision to design their wedding bands comes after he previously had a hand in designing Vogue's £150,000 engagement ring, for which took inspiration from his partner's favourite landmark.
He said: ''Vogue has always loved the design and structure of bridges and she loves Albert Bridge, which we live right next to.
''I devised the way of making the ring look like a bridge by using five stones.''
Spencer and Vogue are expected to welcome their first child, a son, into the world in September.
