Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams have opened up about the ''best wedding'' and revealed they were surrounded by their loved ones.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at his family's Glen Affric estate two months ago, and the 32-year-old TV presenter described it as ''the best day of [her] life'' as she revealed her dress for the first time.

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine, her 30-year-old husband added: ''It has gone down by many as the best wedding they've ever been to.

''It was a family affair in the middle of nowhere and it felt very secluded. We were surrounded by the people we love.''

Vogue - who is pregnant with the couple's first child, a son - stunned as the ceremony in a plunging silk dress by Paul Costelloe, and showed off her growing baby bump in the outfit.

Spencer - who said he couldn't imagine his life without his soulmate - dressed to impress in a custom midnight blue suit by Tony Lutwyche, while their wedding rings, rose gold for him, diamond for her, were designed by the former 'Made In Chelsea' star.

Revealing details of the ceremony itself, the pair wed in front of a handful of family - including Spencer's brother James and his wife Pippa Middleton - and kept it as a simple outdoor affair.

They married on the banks of the beautiful loch, which is situated on his family's impressive 30,000-acre estate.

Readings were given by Spencer's brother-in-law James Middleton and half-sister Nina Mackie, and Vogue's sister Amber, while music was kept traditional with bagpipes blaring as guests sat before the ceremony.

The menu featured local Scottish produce, and a local baker chipped in with a three-tier pink sponge cake topped with fresh raspberries, vanilla cream buttercream frosting.

Now a few weeks into marriage, Spencer admitted he felt settled into his life with Vogue - who he has been with since January 2017 after meeting on 'The Jump' - and said it is ''perfect''.

He added: ''Everything has fallen into place. As we've said before we are best friends, we love being together, so it does feel just perfect. We're delighted.''