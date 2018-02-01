Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams are engaged.

The 'Made In Chelsea' star and the 32-year-old television personality are set to tie the knot after he got down on one knee on stage at The Lyceum Theatre in London's West End.

Spencer said: ''I've known Vogue was the one for a long time. We're very happy and in love. She's my best friend and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her.

''The engagement had to be special, and as our first trip away together was to Disneyland Paris, it felt like the perfect fit. The Lion King is also one of the greatest stories of all time, so I figured that having just had a romantic evening watching it, she'd probably say yes!''

Spencer - who met Vogue whilst starring on Channel 4 show 'The Jump' - proposed to his bride-to-be following a performance and very special backstage tour of Disney's award-winning musical, The Lion King. The pair had the best seats in the house whilst watching the show and were guided to the beautifully lit-up stage following the backstage tour, where Spencer got down on one knee.

A spokesperson for the couple added: ''The couple are absolutely over the moon and thrilled to share their exciting news.''

Back in October 2017, Spencer confessed he had been thinking of marrying his girlfriend - who was previously married to Brian McFadden for three years - as he knows she is ''The One''.

He said: ''We can't wait. We spent most nights together anyway, so it made sense. The best thing people say to me about Vogue is that I'm punching and I just think 'Well, yes, I am.' I would say that she is absolutely The One. I can't see it any other way. [Marriage] is a possibility I wouldn't rule out. You've caught me at a really loved-up moment. Vogue's going to be mortified.''