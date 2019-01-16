Spencer Matthews has a ''soft spot'' for Piers Morgan.

The 30-year-old reality star appeared on 'Good Morning Britain' on Wednesday morning (16.01.19) with his wife Vogue Williams, where he urged fans to vote for the breakfast show at the National Television Awards, and revealed his affection for the controversial host.

Appearing via video link from St Barts, alongside wife Vogue, he said: ''I'd like to say guys I don't know about you but Piers and Susanna [Reid] and the whole team at 'Good Morning Britain' certainly brighten up our mornings. I think they deserve a vote at the National Television Awards.''

Piers, 53, then joked with the former 'Made in Chelsea' star, suggesting GMB's National Television Award nomination is ''all about him''.

To which Spencer quickly replied: ''I have to say I have a bit of a soft spot for you Piers.''

The 'Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too' star then added, jovially, that his and Vogue's four-month-old son Theodore, was in fact named after the presenter.

The first episode of the couple's new reality show was aired last week (07.01.19), on which they openly discussed everything from their sex life to dilation and the new show saw Jake Quickenden accidental try 33-year-old Vogue's breast milk while helping babysit their son

The 30-year-old singer - who has been friends with pair since they met on Channel 4 reality show 'The Jump' in 2017 - was disgusted when he had a taste of her milk admitting it was ''awful''.

Spencer told him to try it on his hand, but Jake replied: ''But this is out of Vogue isn't it? It smells weird. Have you tried it? What did you think?''

Spencer admitted: ''I wasn't particularly impressed with it to be honest.''

The former 'X Factor' contestant tried it anyway but quickly stuck his tongue out before wiping it.

He said: ''That's awful.''