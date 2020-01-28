Sparks will release new album 'A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip' later this year.

The art rock duo - made up of brothers Ron and Russell Mael - have unveiled plans for their upcoming 24th studio record, which will be their first since 2017's 'Hippopotamus'.

The band made the announcement in a surreal Twitter video featuring a mannequin confirming the LP is coming on May 15.

The mannequin said: ''The boys have really taken it up a notch on these 14 tracks, some sounding even Grammy ready.

''Later, the band hits the road for what promises to be an exciting Fall tour.''

In October, the 'This Town Ain't Big Enough For The Both of Us' hitmakers will be playing five shows across the UK and Ireland.

The short run will kick off at the Roundhouse in London on October 21, before the band travel up to Manchester's Albert Hall two days later.

The following night, Sparks will be at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, followed by shows in Belfast at the Limelight Club and Dublin's Vicar Street.

The social media clip also teased a new documentary about the group - directed by 'Shaun of the Dead' and 'Scott Pilgrim' filmmaker Edgar Wright - which is also set to be released later this year.

Meanwhile, keyboard player Ron previously admitted the pair prefer the music they are making now, rather than their earlier releases in the 70s.

In an interview with The Times newspaper, he admitted: ''I can't say it wasn't fun in the 70s having screaming people in the audience.

''Musically, though, it is more fun now. The fact we are still here, it's beyond surreal.''