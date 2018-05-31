Spandau Ballet have replaced Tony Hadley with a theatre star almost half his age.

Ross William Wild, 30 - who has been starring as Elvis Presley on London's West End - is set to front the 'Gold' band after bonding with Martin Kemp after they shared the stage together in 'Million Dollar Quartet'.

The ''new chapter'' - which the group are teasing as ''The Next In Line'' - will see Martin, Gary Kemp, Steve Norman and John Keeble and their new bandmate perform a series of shows in the UK and release new music.

The 'True' hitmakers are reportedly hoping the young blood will help them win over a new audience.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''Ross has a fantastic voice and got on well with Martin, so it hasn't taken him long to get welcomed into the fold - they all think he's great.

''He'll join them on live dates later this year, and there is new music.

''They're hoping Ross will help them win over new fans as well as being a welcome addition to their fanbase.''

Spandau will make their live debut with Ross at Subterania nightclub in West London on June 6.

The concert comes two days before Tony releases his solo LP 'Talking To The Moon', which features the ''deeply personal'' track 'What Am I?' - co-written with former The Truth rocker Mick Lister - about his decision to quit the band last July.

Commenting on the song, he said: ''This is a really heartfelt lyric about being true to yourself.

''Be the person you want to be and follow your own dreams. Do it with dignity and hold your head up high.''

Speaking in January, Tony admitted he was enjoying not having to consult anyone else before making decisions, now he's a solo artist.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''I've been solo for a lot longer than I was ever in Spandau Ballet for. We had a good jolly around the world on the last tour. I am back on my own and it's all good.

''The great thing about being solo is the freedom in terms of the choice of song and writing.

''Although I talked to all of the band and consulted them on everything, ultimately it is my decision [now] and I kind of like that.''

Spandau Ballet originally formed in 1979 and became one of the 80s biggest bands enjoying a string of his such as 'Instinction', 'True' and 'Gold'.

They acrimoniously split in 1990 due to a row over royalties but eventually put their differences aside in 2009 for a huge reunion tour and new album 'Once More', which contained two fresh tracks and eleven re-recordings from their back catalogue.

They came together again in 2015 for another tour before Tony walked away.