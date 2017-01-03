Martin Kemp, 55, is the band’s bassist, with brother Gary, Tony Hadley, Steve Norman and John Keeble completing the group.

Martin is about to embark on a new stage of his television career, acting as a judge on Gary Barlow's new BBC talent show Let It Shine, which is searching for male actors and singers to star in a musical set around Gary’s band Take That's most famous songs.

And the hunt has inspired Martin to once again consider a similar idea with Spandau Ballet's back catalogue, whose hits include True and Gold.

"We have got an amazing catalogue of songs," he told the BBC. "I think what we're trying to do with Gary's show is it's for everybody who lived through that period of boybands.

"And I think there's also a generation who lived through that period of boybands in the '80s, like Spandau and Duran Duran and so on. I think you could do that."

During the chat, Martin admitted the concept has come up a couple of times in discussions with his bandmates. However, the strong personalities in the group have meant they have always fallen out before making any headway with plans.

"It's something we've spoken about a few times but actually getting the ball rolling is a different thing, because my band, we all get on for periods of time when we're away, and then we land at Heathrow (airport), we grab our bags off the conveyor belt and we fall out!" he laughed.