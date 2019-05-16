Soundgarden and the Chris Cornell Estate have announced immersive events for the 'Live From the Artists Den' release.

The 'Black Hole Sun' group - whose frontman tragically took his own life in May 2017 - has revealed plans for three exciting screenings of their 2013 live show as part of an exciting new collection.

The two hour, 29 song show will be aired in Los Angeles and New York along with a hometown screening in Seattle, and the group hopes to takes fans back to the original taping in an authentic way.

Chris' widow Vicky Cornell said in a statement: ''This live show was really special, and I know how much fun Chris had that night. The idea of giving fans the opportunity to experience it in its entirety is something I'm proud to share with them.''

Guitarist Kim Thayil added: ''We were very proud and excited to document the performance of our new material from King Animal, and to celebrate with each other and our fans.''

'Soundgarden: Live From The Artists Den' will be released on July 26, and a Super Deluxe edition package will feature the film in its entirety, plus over 30 minutes of bonus interviews with the group.

It will also include two CDs, four black 180-gram audiophile LPs, a 40-page photo book, four band member lithos, a replica artist all-access pass and ticket stub from the original show.

Fans will be able to pre-order the digital live album and digital live video formats from May 31.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed earlier this year that Chris' friend Brad Pitt is currently working on a documentary about the late star.

A spokesperson for the rocker's estate confirmed the project is in the works but declined to offer any further details.