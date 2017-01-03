Soulja Boy has threatened to ''knock out'' Chris Brown after the singer vowed to ''fight him'' for liking a picture of Karrueche Tran.

The 26-year-old rapper claimed he had infuriated the 'Loyal' hitmaker after he liked an Instagram post made by the 28-year-old model - whose on/off relationship with chris ended over a year ago - but vowed to come out on top.

Taking to Twitter on Monday night (02.01.17) to vent about the situation in a series of expletive-laden tweets, Soulja Boy - real name DeAndre Cortez Way - wrote: ''Chris brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram this n**** a b***h

''Aye @chrisbrown pull up n***a I'll knock yo B***h A** out stop snorting so much coke n****. FRUITS

''F**k @chrisbrown

''That n**** @chrisbrown better not tweet s**t with his p***y a**. He called my phone trippin so now I'm trippin F**k n****. Fruits!

''Chris brown think he hard cuz he hit a woman. And jumped a fan at his house party on New Years lmao u can't fight B***h do that s**t to me (sic)''

The 'Kiss Me Thru The Phone' rapper also retweeted a tweet from Karrueche's account which was posted at the end of December which read: ''Okay back to studying''

Soulja Boy's retweet came with a number of kissing emojis.

Chris, 27, has yet to comment on the content of the tweets, but the news comes just weeks after it was reported that he was getting serious with his new girlfriend Krista Santiago.

A source said: ''Chris and Krista are dating. But he's learned from his relationships with Rihanna and Karrueche Tran and is going to keep this relationship out of the media and on the lowest of the down lows.

''But just because they're keeping it quiet doesn't mean it's not passionate. They're into one another heavy!

''He's showered her with gifts. They love painting and listening to music together.''