Soulja Boy has slammed Kanye West for his controversial support of US president Donald Trump.

The 'Heartless' rapper has hit headlines recently for voicing his support for the divisive figurehead, and fellow musician Soulja Boy has now slammed his political views, saying he's ''not holding [his] tongue'' any longer.

He said: ''You up here supporting Trump and s**t. You supporting Trump, bruh? What the f**k wrong with you, bruh. That s**t not right, bruh. I have sat back long enough and I'm not holding my tongue no more, bruh. Kanye, call me, get in tune with me cause if not I'm going to keep checking you.

''My folks went through too much s**t for you to be out here doing this goofy s**t. My grandaddy been through too much, my grandma and great grandaddy, they from Mississippi and they from Mississipi, we went through slavery and s**t. You gotta put on for the black community.''

The 'Crank That' hitmaker, 28, also hit out at a tweet Kanye made in April last year, in which he claimed to be this generation's Henry Ford, Howard Hughes, Steve Jobs and Walt Disney.

Speaking in an interview with 'The Breakfast Club' on Wednesday (16.01.19), Soulja Boy added: ''N****s talking about Kanye. Talking about I'm Walt Disney. N****, you ain't none of that. Why you ain't come out with s**t then? I came out with a whole video console, bruh. I'm the first rapper in history to do that, bruh.

''You ain't Walt Disney, You ain't none of that, bruh. You kissed them folks a** at Louis Vuitton and you kissed them folks a** at Adidas and you came out with two pair of goofy a** tennis shoes.''

Kanye, 41, has been vocal of his support for Trump since he was elected in 2016, and said in a Twitter rant in April that he didn't care if people agreed with his position or not.

He wrote at the time: ''You don't have to agree with Trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.''