Soulja Boy has been sentenced to eight months in prison following his probation violation earlier this year.

The 28-year-old rapper has been in jail since earlier this month when he was put behind bars pending a court date into his probation violation case, stemming from weapons violations he was convicted of eight years ago.

And after the court hearing on Tuesday (30.04.19), he was found guilty of having ammunition in his home - which he is not allowed to own as part of his probation - which police found after they carried out a raid at his home in February to investigate a claim that Soulja had kidnapped and assaulted his girlfriend.

According to The Blast, a judge sentenced the 'Crank That' hitmaker to 240 days in prison for the crime, but as he's been in jail for some time already, he's been given credit for 40 days served.

He was also admonished by the judge to finish his community service.

Following the raid on his home, Soulja was taken into custody in March but was released days later, before a new court date was set and he was taken into custody again, this time without bail.

And whilst in jail this month, the 'Pretty Boy Swag' rapper allegedly had his home targeted by thieves, who stole jewellery, a phone, and other personal items amounting to over $500,000, as well as allegedly grabbing another $100,000 in cash.

Soulja reportedly believes the alleged heist was an inside job carried out by people he knows, because the culprits knew when to strike, and where to enter the house.

Members of Soulja's team have also analysed surveillance footage from the home and claim the perpetrators knew exactly where the rapper's safe was located.

Shortly after the alleged crime, five men went live on Soulja's Instagram account to brag about the theft, and cops believe these men are their burglary suspects, who gained access to the account through a stolen phone.