A criminal invaded the 26-year-old musician's house and made off with $10,000 (£8,150) in cash and $12,000 (£9,780) of jewellery, law enforcement sources told TMZ.com.

The Crank That (Soulja Boy) star, real name, DeAndre Cortez Way, was not present at the time of the burglary.

Los Angeles Police officers reportedly have a lead in the investigation into the crime as surveillance cameras installed in Soulja Boy's home captured an image of a suspect.

The crime comes in the middle of a bitter feud between the hip hop star and fellow musician Chris Brown, 27, although there is no evidence suggesting the burglary is linked to their war of words.

Soulja sparked the dispute by claiming on social media that Chris had threatened him after he had liked an Instagram picture posted by the Loyal singer's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

They then exchanged abusive messages via social media and promised to fight each other in the boxing ring.

The warring pair have signed up two boxing legends to help them make them in the ring, with Floyd Mayweather training Soulja Boy and Mike Tyson in Chris' corner.

The fight is rumoured to be set to take place in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

For her part, Karrueche has pleaded with the pair to end their public dispute, writing a message on Chris' Instagram page.

"First off this drama between both of these two is so ridiculous it makes no sense," she wrote. "We just brought in a new year and what we doing...?? This isn't cool or funny... it's draining... not just for me... but for everyone. There's so much more out there in life then 'twitter beefs'."

Soulja initially apologised for his part in the feud, but the pair now appear ready to settle their differences in the ring.