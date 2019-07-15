Soulja Boy has been released from prison 146 days early.

The 28-year-old rapper was sentenced to eight months in jail for a probation violation earlier this year, but is now a free man after three months locked up.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department (LASD) confirmed Soulja left prison in the early hours of Sunday morning (14.07.19).

The LASD said the 'Crank That' hitmaker had been released early due to a combination of good behaviour, time served and overcrowding.

In April, it was revealed Soulja had been sentenced to 240 days in jail pending a court date into his probation violation case, stemming from weapons violations he was convicted of eight years ago.

And after a court hearing, he was found guilty of having ammunition in his home - which he was not allowed to own as part of his probation - which police discovered after they carried out a raid in February to investigate a claim that he had kidnapped and assaulted a woman.

While he was in prison, the kidnapping case was dropped in June.

The Ventura County District Attorney stated there was not enough evidence to charge the star.

The woman had claimed Soulja prevented her from leaving his home in Agoura Hills near Los Angeles by tying her up in a chair in his garage with an extension cord and the musician allegedly left her there for six hours.

Police confirmed at the time that a kidnapping report had been filed and there was ''an active investigation'' ongoing.

But Soulja's manager had insisted the claims were untrue, saying the rapper ''always calls me if there's any problem, and he did not call.''

The 'Kiss Me Thru The Phone' star was previously charged for the illegal possession of a firearm in 2017 when he was found with a Mini Draco AR-15 - which is illegal to own in the US state of California - and being a felon in possession of a firearm.